Leavenworth, KS
1002 Kiowa St
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

1002 Kiowa St

1002 Kiowa Street · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Kiowa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Cute 3 bed 2 bath - Property Id: 132824

3 bed 2 bath house. The bed and bath down stairs are both in one room a open concept. New paint inside and out. Hardwood floors freshly done. New kitchen cabinets. Large fenced back yard.
Property Id 132824

(RLNE4978460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Kiowa St have any available units?
1002 Kiowa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 1002 Kiowa St have?
Some of 1002 Kiowa St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Kiowa St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Kiowa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Kiowa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Kiowa St is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Kiowa St offer parking?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Kiowa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Kiowa St have a pool?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Kiowa St have accessible units?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Kiowa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Kiowa St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Kiowa St does not have units with air conditioning.
