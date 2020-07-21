Rent Calculator
Home
/
Leavenworth County, KS
/
4906 141st Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 12:36 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4906 141st Lane
4906 141st Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4906 141st Ln, Leavenworth County, KS 66007
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath with a 2 car garage, w/d hookups, finished basement, fireplace, deck and is all Electric.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4906 141st Lane have any available units?
4906 141st Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth County, KS
.
What amenities does 4906 141st Lane have?
Some of 4906 141st Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4906 141st Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4906 141st Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 141st Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 141st Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4906 141st Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4906 141st Lane offers parking.
Does 4906 141st Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 141st Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 141st Lane have a pool?
No, 4906 141st Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4906 141st Lane have accessible units?
No, 4906 141st Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 141st Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 141st Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 141st Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 141st Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
