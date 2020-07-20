Ready 5/4/19 NO Pets! Single Family Carport, unfinished basement, propane, well water, shed, washer/dryer hookups, and NO pets! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19690 Mitchell Road have any available units?
19690 Mitchell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth County, KS.
Is 19690 Mitchell Road currently offering any rent specials?
19690 Mitchell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.