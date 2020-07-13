All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Village1

2411 Louisiana St · (785) 227-9536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS 66046

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit I101 · Avail. now

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit B018 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit I099 · Avail. Sep 7

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village1.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
on-site laundry
fire pit
online portal
Village1 Apartments offers a variety of spaciously appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments to choose from, and we invite residents to select a floorplan best suited for their lifestyle. Each apartment home offers unique features, including a fully equipped kitchen, relaxing views from a private patio or balcony and plush carpeting. To discover more about our apartments in Lawrence, KS, call today to schedule your personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: Max 2 allowed
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking $20 per month, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village1 have any available units?
Village1 has 24 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Village1 have?
Some of Village1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village1 currently offering any rent specials?
Village1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village1 pet-friendly?
Yes, Village1 is pet friendly.
Does Village1 offer parking?
Yes, Village1 offers parking.
Does Village1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village1 have a pool?
Yes, Village1 has a pool.
Does Village1 have accessible units?
No, Village1 does not have accessible units.
Does Village1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village1 has units with dishwashers.
