Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) PRINCETON PLACE TOWN HOMES *2 Bed/2 Car Garage* - Princeton Place will serve all your needs. Perfect location, just minutes away from i-70, perfect amount of privacy with a small community feel. Spacious floor-plans, washer/dryer connections, 2 car garages. You will not be disappointed!



Come see us!



The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!



888 New Hampshire, Suite D

Lawrence, KS 66044



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm





Pick us First and we will always put YOU First!



(RLNE4555305)