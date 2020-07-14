All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like Princeton Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
Princeton Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:18 AM

Princeton Place

2208 Princeton Boulevard · (785) 669-4014
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2208 Princeton Boulevard, Lawrence, KS 66049
Deerfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) PRINCETON PLACE TOWN HOMES *2 Bed/2 Car Garage* - Princeton Place will serve all your needs. Perfect location, just minutes away from i-70, perfect amount of privacy with a small community feel. Spacious floor-plans, washer/dryer connections, 2 car garages. You will not be disappointed!

Come see us!

The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!

888 New Hampshire, Suite D
Lawrence, KS 66044

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm


Pick us First and we will always put YOU First!

(RLNE4555305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Princeton Place have any available units?
Princeton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Princeton Place have?
Some of Princeton Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton Place currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Princeton Place pet-friendly?
No, Princeton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does Princeton Place offer parking?
Yes, Princeton Place offers parking.
Does Princeton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Princeton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton Place have a pool?
No, Princeton Place does not have a pool.
Does Princeton Place have accessible units?
No, Princeton Place does not have accessible units.
Does Princeton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Princeton Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street
Lawrence, KS 66047
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive
Lawrence, KS 66049
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St
Lawrence, KS 66047
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street
Lawrence, KS 66044

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
East Lawrence

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity