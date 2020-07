Amenities

Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric. Unique finishes, washer/dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances. Close to SO MANY new and exciting East Lawrence restaurants and the Arts district! Available Immediate. Pets Welcome ($200 non refundable pet fee).