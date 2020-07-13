All apartments in Lawrence
Overland Pointe Townhomes
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:12 AM

Overland Pointe Townhomes

5245 Overland Dr · (785) 333-3141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5245 Overland Dr, Lawrence, KS 66049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Overland Pointe Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) OVERLAND POINTE TOWNHOMES 2 BED l 2.5 BATH - Overland Pointe is an ideal fit for those looking for a spacious, bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 car garage townhome located on the west side of Lawrence. This property is secluded, quiet and has easy access to the I-70. Featuring up to date appliances, washer-dryer and a cozy fireplace. Overland Pointe is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and grocery stores.


The Overland Pointe Townhomes leasing office is located at Bauer Farms Leasing Office and is now open seven days a week!

4541 Bauer Farm Dr
Lawrence, KS 66044

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm


Pick us First where we always put YOU First!

(RLNE1900328)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $635
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Overland Pointe Townhomes have any available units?
Overland Pointe Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Overland Pointe Townhomes have?
Some of Overland Pointe Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Overland Pointe Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Overland Pointe Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Overland Pointe Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Overland Pointe Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does Overland Pointe Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Overland Pointe Townhomes offers parking.
Does Overland Pointe Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Overland Pointe Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Overland Pointe Townhomes have a pool?
No, Overland Pointe Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Overland Pointe Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Overland Pointe Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Overland Pointe Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, Overland Pointe Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
