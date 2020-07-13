Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) OVERLAND POINTE TOWNHOMES 2 BED l 2.5 BATH - Overland Pointe is an ideal fit for those looking for a spacious, bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 car garage townhome located on the west side of Lawrence. This property is secluded, quiet and has easy access to the I-70. Featuring up to date appliances, washer-dryer and a cozy fireplace. Overland Pointe is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and grocery stores.





The Overland Pointe Townhomes leasing office is located at Bauer Farms Leasing Office and is now open seven days a week!



4541 Bauer Farm Dr

Lawrence, KS 66044



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm





