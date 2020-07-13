Amenities
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) OVERLAND POINTE TOWNHOMES 2 BED l 2.5 BATH - Overland Pointe is an ideal fit for those looking for a spacious, bi-level 2 bedroom, 2 car garage townhome located on the west side of Lawrence. This property is secluded, quiet and has easy access to the I-70. Featuring up to date appliances, washer-dryer and a cozy fireplace. Overland Pointe is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and grocery stores.
The Overland Pointe Townhomes leasing office is located at Bauer Farms Leasing Office and is now open seven days a week!
4541 Bauer Farm Dr
Lawrence, KS 66044
Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm
