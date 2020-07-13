All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:15 AM

Melrose Court

1605 Tennessee St · (785) 333-3291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1605 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
hot tub

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Melrose Court have any available units?
Melrose Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose Court have?
Some of Melrose Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose Court currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Melrose Court is pet friendly.
Does Melrose Court offer parking?
Yes, Melrose Court offers parking.
Does Melrose Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Melrose Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose Court have a pool?
Yes, Melrose Court has a pool.
Does Melrose Court have accessible units?
No, Melrose Court does not have accessible units.
Does Melrose Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Melrose Court has units with dishwashers.

