Fairway Flats

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access package receiving smoke-free community

Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony. Entertain your guests at the clubhouse, relax at the pool, or workout at The Wellness Center as part of our partnership with The Jayhawk Club which features state-of-the-art cardio equipment, a performance room, an outdoor Pool, and a snack bar.



Our spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans feature oversized closets, alarm system, gas heat, quartz countertops, floor to ceiling windows, custom cabinetry, underground parking, and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Our location is everything being only minutes from I-70, the University of Kansas, historic downtown, shopping on Mass Street, and entertainment.