Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Fairway Flats

1525 Birdie Way · (833) 691-2041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering 1 MONTH FREE or $1,000 GIFTCARD! The choice is yours when you choose Fairway Flats to be your new home.
Location

1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS 66047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A206 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit B204 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit A208 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairway Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony. Entertain your guests at the clubhouse, relax at the pool, or workout at The Wellness Center as part of our partnership with The Jayhawk Club which features state-of-the-art cardio equipment, a performance room, an outdoor Pool, and a snack bar.

Our spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans feature oversized closets, alarm system, gas heat, quartz countertops, floor to ceiling windows, custom cabinetry, underground parking, and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Our location is everything being only minutes from I-70, the University of Kansas, historic downtown, shopping on Mass Street, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No breed or weight restrictions
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per dog
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairway Flats have any available units?
Fairway Flats has 5 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairway Flats have?
Some of Fairway Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairway Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Fairway Flats is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 1 MONTH FREE or $1,000 GIFTCARD! The choice is yours when you choose Fairway Flats to be your new home.
Is Fairway Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Fairway Flats is pet friendly.
Does Fairway Flats offer parking?
Yes, Fairway Flats offers parking.
Does Fairway Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fairway Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairway Flats have a pool?
Yes, Fairway Flats has a pool.
Does Fairway Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Fairway Flats has accessible units.
Does Fairway Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairway Flats has units with dishwashers.
