All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like Country Club on 6th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
Country Club on 6th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Country Club on 6th

2512 W 6th St · (424) 347-1356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Sunset Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS 66049
Sunset Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 539 · Avail. now

$589

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Unit 543 · Avail. now

$589

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$589

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 433 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 545-3 · Avail. now

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 549-10 · Avail. now

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 539-2 · Avail. now

$613

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 515-3 · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 501-4 · Avail. now

$722

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 132 · Avail. now

$748

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 449-3 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 431-2 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Club on 6th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
hot tub
As one of Lawrence, Kansas most convenient apartment communities, Country Club on 6th offers residents convenience and quality combined to create a truly unique living experience. Minutes away from The University of Kansas (Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk), our residents enjoy close access to the best entertainment, shopping, and outdoor attractions Lawrence has to offer! From Allen Field House to Broken Arrow Park, Laugh out Loud to the Lawrence Farmers MarketК Mass Street (center of Downtown) to Lawrence Arts Center, our location is second to none! Country club on 6th has something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. With easy access to I-70 (Kansas Turnpike), 6th Street (Hwy 40), Iowa street (Hwy 59), and K-10, Country Club on 6th reside in the most convenient of locations located here in Lawrence, Kansas!Residents of Country Club on 6th can choose from a variety of, studio apartments up to four bedrooms. Our open layouts give you the most space for your money. Our apartment storage spaces and a private patio or balcony compliment the unique build of our community. Relax at not one, but two sparkling swimming pools, play basketball or tennis at our courts or just relax in our tranquil setting that sets Country Club on 6th from the rest. And don't forget - our pet-friendly apartment community at Country Club on 6th also has a doggie stations located all over the property for your furry companion.The leasing staff at Country Club on 6th wants to make you feel right at home. If you are searching for an apartment in Lawrence or simply looking for an apartment home in Douglas County, then come to Country Club on 6th and enjoy the best apartments in Lawrence, KS.For more information about Country Club on 6th , please contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club on 6th have any available units?
Country Club on 6th has 21 units available starting at $589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Country Club on 6th have?
Some of Country Club on 6th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club on 6th currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club on 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club on 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club on 6th is pet friendly.
Does Country Club on 6th offer parking?
Yes, Country Club on 6th offers parking.
Does Country Club on 6th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Club on 6th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club on 6th have a pool?
Yes, Country Club on 6th has a pool.
Does Country Club on 6th have accessible units?
No, Country Club on 6th does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club on 6th have units with dishwashers?
No, Country Club on 6th does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Country Club on 6th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street
Lawrence, KS 66047
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive
Lawrence, KS 66049
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way
Lawrence, KS 66047
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St
Lawrence, KS 66047
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street
Lawrence, KS 66044

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
East Lawrence

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity