Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

As one of Lawrence, Kansas most convenient apartment communities, Country Club on 6th offers residents convenience and quality combined to create a truly unique living experience. Minutes away from The University of Kansas (Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk), our residents enjoy close access to the best entertainment, shopping, and outdoor attractions Lawrence has to offer! From Allen Field House to Broken Arrow Park, Laugh out Loud to the Lawrence Farmers MarketК Mass Street (center of Downtown) to Lawrence Arts Center, our location is second to none! Country club on 6th has something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. With easy access to I-70 (Kansas Turnpike), 6th Street (Hwy 40), Iowa street (Hwy 59), and K-10, Country Club on 6th reside in the most convenient of locations located here in Lawrence, Kansas!Residents of Country Club on 6th can choose from a variety of, studio apartments up to four bedrooms. Our open layouts give you the most space for your money. Our apartment storage spaces and a private patio or balcony compliment the unique build of our community. Relax at not one, but two sparkling swimming pools, play basketball or tennis at our courts or just relax in our tranquil setting that sets Country Club on 6th from the rest. And don't forget - our pet-friendly apartment community at Country Club on 6th also has a doggie stations located all over the property for your furry companion.The leasing staff at Country Club on 6th wants to make you feel right at home. If you are searching for an apartment in Lawrence or simply looking for an apartment home in Douglas County, then come to Country Club on 6th and enjoy the best apartments in Lawrence, KS.For more information about Country Club on 6th , please contact us today.