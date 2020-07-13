Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) #CAMPUSLIVING# CARSON PLACE APTS >>2 BEDROOM<< - Built in 1992 Carson Place offers you what you need for student living. Our fantastic central location is within walking distance to Kansas University! We offer three floor-plans: 1, 2, & 3 Bedrooms Spacious living quarters close to campus with today's standard needs met inside each apartment.



Contact our leasing office for more information about pricing, availability and to make this place yours!



or Come see us!



The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!



888 New Hampshire, Suite D

Lawrence, KS 66044



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm



(RLNE2013818)