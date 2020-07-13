All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

Carson Place

1121 Louisiana St · (785) 376-6295
Location

1121 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carson Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) #CAMPUSLIVING# CARSON PLACE APTS >>2 BEDROOM<< - Built in 1992 Carson Place offers you what you need for student living. Our fantastic central location is within walking distance to Kansas University! We offer three floor-plans: 1, 2, & 3 Bedrooms Spacious living quarters close to campus with today's standard needs met inside each apartment.

Contact our leasing office for more information about pricing, availability and to make this place yours!

or Come see us!

The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!

888 New Hampshire, Suite D
Lawrence, KS 66044

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm

Follow us on Social Media for the latest and great news at First Management, Inc.

Instagram: FM_Residential
Facebook: First Management, Inc.

Pick us First and we will always put YOU First!

(RLNE2013818)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carson Place have any available units?
Carson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Carson Place have?
Some of Carson Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carson Place currently offering any rent specials?
Carson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carson Place pet-friendly?
No, Carson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does Carson Place offer parking?
Yes, Carson Place offers parking.
Does Carson Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carson Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carson Place have a pool?
No, Carson Place does not have a pool.
Does Carson Place have accessible units?
No, Carson Place does not have accessible units.
Does Carson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carson Place has units with dishwashers.













