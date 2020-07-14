Sign Up
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
Applecroft Apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:15 AM
Check Availability
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Applecroft Apartments
1735 W 19th St
·
(785) 329-0199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1735 W 19th St, Lawrence, KS 66046
Price and availability
VERIFIED 29 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Applecroft Apartments.
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$35 per applicant
Deposit:
$300
Move-in Fees:
$50 admin fee
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
$200 per pet
fee:
$200 per pet
limit:
2 pets maximum
restrictions:
Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details:
Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Applecroft Apartments have any available units?
Applecroft Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, KS
.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrence Rent Report
.
What amenities does Applecroft Apartments have?
Some of Applecroft Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Applecroft Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Applecroft Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Applecroft Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Applecroft Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Applecroft Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Applecroft Apartments offers parking.
Does Applecroft Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Applecroft Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Applecroft Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Applecroft Apartments has a pool.
Does Applecroft Apartments have accessible units?
No, Applecroft Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Applecroft Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Applecroft Apartments has units with dishwashers.
