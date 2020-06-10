Alvadora Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly

Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more. Our valued residents enjoy luxurious amenities including an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, convenient business center, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, generous living areas with large, modern kitchens, and a WiFi-connected clubhouse. Alvadora lets you live like youve always wanted with the amenities you deserve. Alvadora Apartment Homes welcomes dogs and cats to our community! Please call us for further details regarding breeds that are accepted. We would love for your four-legged family member to live at Alvadora!