Lawrence, KS
Alvadora Apartments
Alvadora Apartments

5555 W 6th St · (785) 470-3474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5555 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS 66049

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G-G2 · Avail. Sep 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit G-G4 · Avail. Sep 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit B-B3 · Avail. Aug 12

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-N1 · Avail. Sep 10

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit Q-Q3 · Avail. Sep 10

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit S-S3 · Avail. Aug 20

$920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alvadora Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
Alvadora Apartment Homes offer beautiful one and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Lawrence, Kansas with an easy commute to the University of Kansas and minutes from daily conveniences like shopping, entertainment, dining and more. Our valued residents enjoy luxurious amenities including an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, convenient business center, a washer and dryer in every apartment home, generous living areas with large, modern kitchens, and a WiFi-connected clubhouse. Alvadora lets you live like youve always wanted with the amenities you deserve. Alvadora Apartment Homes welcomes dogs and cats to our community! Please call us for further details regarding breeds that are accepted. We would love for your four-legged family member to live at Alvadora!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alvadora Apartments have any available units?
Alvadora Apartments has 17 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does Alvadora Apartments have?
Some of Alvadora Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alvadora Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alvadora Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alvadora Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alvadora Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alvadora Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alvadora Apartments offers parking.
Does Alvadora Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alvadora Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alvadora Apartments have a pool?
No, Alvadora Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Alvadora Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alvadora Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alvadora Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alvadora Apartments has units with dishwashers.
