Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym pet friendly

The Aberdeen apartment community, in Lawrence, Kansas, inspires interaction. With beautifully landscaped common areas and an upgraded 24-hour fitness center, it harkens back to a time when neighbors enjoyed getting to know each other. Workout at the newly upgraded fitness center or relax on your private patio Aberdeen is an apartment community with features that rival even the most luxurious homes. Now thats something to talk about! In addition to the impressive features inside the community, Aberdeen is conveniently located near major highways and just a short drive to the University of Kansas.