((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020!



At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to offer. Each studio comes with a washer and dryer, a built in wardrobe for closet space and large floor to ceiling windows with incredible views of downtown Lawrence.







The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!



888 New Hampshire, Suite D

Lawrence, KS 66044



Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm

Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm





