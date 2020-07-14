All apartments in Lawrence
947 New Hampshire Street · (785) 329-0148
Location

947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 947 New Hampshire · Avail. now

$920

Studio · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 947 Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
garage
parking
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020!

At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to offer. Each studio comes with a washer and dryer, a built in wardrobe for closet space and large floor to ceiling windows with incredible views of downtown Lawrence.



The First Management, Inc. leasing office is located at 888 Lofts and is now open seven days a week!

888 New Hampshire, Suite D
Lawrence, KS 66044

Office Hours
Monday-Friday 9:00am-6:00pm
Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm


Pick us First and we will always put YOU First!

(RLNE3981235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Lofts have any available units?
947 Lofts has a unit available for $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 Lofts have?
Some of 947 Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
947 Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Lofts pet-friendly?
No, 947 Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 947 Lofts offer parking?
Yes, 947 Lofts offers parking.
Does 947 Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Lofts have a pool?
No, 947 Lofts does not have a pool.
Does 947 Lofts have accessible units?
No, 947 Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Lofts has units with dishwashers.
