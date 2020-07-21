826 Pennsylvania Street - 7

Amenities

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** - new appliances, concrete floors, all new!!! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT! Also, tenant's can enjoy 9-ft ceilings, a private tenant's rooftop terrace, modern finishes, W/D in unit, and picturesque views of Mt. Oread and Downtown Lawrence. High speed internet included.

Be a part of Lawrence's newest and most vibrant arts district, the Warehouse Arts District! The historic Lawrence Seed Company Building is home to the buzzworthy Lawrence Beer Company on the main level, and 14 loft-style apartments on the second and third story. Above the Lawrence Beer Company Brewery and Restaurant are one or two-bedroom units available in this stunning, fully-renovated piece of Lawrence History. in the heart of the Warehouse Arts District, you are surrounded by coffee shops, restaurants, art galleries and creative office space, just 6 blocks east of Downtown Lawrence.



Most of the two-bedroom units include 2.5 baths, a luxury that sets it apart from its competition. The property also includes private keypad entry, private elevator, storage, and many other very convenient amenities.



ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT!



Also, tenant's can enjoy 9-ft ceilings, a private tenant's rooftop terrace, modern finishes, W/D in unit, concrete floors (2nd floor), warm wood-plank-style vinyl floors (3rd floor) and picturesque views of Mt. Oread and Downtown Lawrence.