826 Pennsylvania Street - 7
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

826 Pennsylvania Street - 7

826 Pennsylvania St · No Longer Available
Location

826 Pennsylvania St, Lawrence, KS 66045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** - new appliances, concrete floors, all new!!! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT! Also, tenant's can enjoy 9-ft ceilings, a private tenant's rooftop terrace, modern finishes, W/D in unit, and picturesque views of Mt. Oread and Downtown Lawrence. High speed internet included.
Be a part of Lawrence's newest and most vibrant arts district, the Warehouse Arts District! The historic Lawrence Seed Company Building is home to the buzzworthy Lawrence Beer Company on the main level, and 14 loft-style apartments on the second and third story. Above the Lawrence Beer Company Brewery and Restaurant are one or two-bedroom units available in this stunning, fully-renovated piece of Lawrence History. in the heart of the Warehouse Arts District, you are surrounded by coffee shops, restaurants, art galleries and creative office space, just 6 blocks east of Downtown Lawrence.

Most of the two-bedroom units include 2.5 baths, a luxury that sets it apart from its competition. The property also includes private keypad entry, private elevator, storage, and many other very convenient amenities.

ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT!

Also, tenant's can enjoy 9-ft ceilings, a private tenant's rooftop terrace, modern finishes, W/D in unit, concrete floors (2nd floor), warm wood-plank-style vinyl floors (3rd floor) and picturesque views of Mt. Oread and Downtown Lawrence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

