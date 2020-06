Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Why are you looking for a renter?

I accepted a position in Colorado. You will be able to sign the lease directly with the property manager and take over the lease. You can contact myself or Cameron (press 1 to get to West End).



What do you love about this place?

The apartment is beautiful. Corner unit on second floor. Excellent natural lighting. 1 car garage with ample parking for additional cars. Pet friendly. 2 bed, 2 bath. Marble counter tops. Large family area (I have a sectional that fits perfectly). 1 walk in closet in main bedroom. 1 non walk in in the secondary bedroom. Good storage in garage (we have boxes, skis, and Christmas decorations there.)Pool and Fitness center is a quick walk to main building. Excellent leasing staff. Pictures of interior are of a reversed apartment similar to ours. Please feel free to schedule a walk through.