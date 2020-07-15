Amenities
4723 Ranch Court, Lawrence, KS 66047 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Special Offer: $200 Free Rent and 1/2 off Deposit 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath located close to Clinton Pkwy and Wakarusa. Central Air, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer included. New stainless steel appliances and Pergo Flooring. Nice quiet community. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3618364 ]