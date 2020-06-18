All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205

3300 Clinton Parkway Court · (800) 883-0412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Clinton Parkway Court, Lawrence, KS 66047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 90 sqft

Amenities

Top Floor Single Office Suite (not an apartment and overnight stays are prohibited) in 3300 Clinton Parkway Court Building for only $350 per month. This suite 205 is a 12.5x7 office. This suite shares a common entryway, waiting area, bathroom, hallway, and kitchenette with a few other tenants in the building. Utilities are included. No add on common area expenses. Tenants clean their own offices but common area cleaning is included. Snow removal and lawn care is included. Leasing this space also gets you the option to use a large 50+ person conference room and kitchen for only $50 per day per use. Call Bryan at (785) 766-9383 or (785) 841-7300 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have any available units?
3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 has a unit available for $350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have?
Some of 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 does offer parking.
Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have a pool?
No, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have accessible units?
No, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
