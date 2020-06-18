3300 Clinton Parkway Ct - Office Suite 205, Office Suite 205

Amenities

Top Floor Single Office Suite (not an apartment and overnight stays are prohibited) in 3300 Clinton Parkway Court Building for only $350 per month. This suite 205 is a 12.5x7 office. This suite shares a common entryway, waiting area, bathroom, hallway, and kitchenette with a few other tenants in the building. Utilities are included. No add on common area expenses. Tenants clean their own offices but common area cleaning is included. Snow removal and lawn care is included. Leasing this space also gets you the option to use a large 50+ person conference room and kitchen for only $50 per day per use. Call Bryan at (785) 766-9383 or (785) 841-7300 to schedule a viewing.