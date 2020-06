Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom home for Rent or for Sale! This wonderful home is available June 1st for you to purchase or rent. New carpet and paint March of 2019, New exterior paint October of 2019. New water heater Jan 2020 and new laminate flooring in kitchen, dining room and bathrooms.



All showings on this house will be conducted by Skype or FaceTime, so call us today to set these times.



(RLNE5716398)