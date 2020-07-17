All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 2335 Ranch Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
2335 Ranch Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

2335 Ranch Way

2335 Ranch Way · (785) 842-7644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2335 Ranch Way, Lawrence, KS 66047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 3

$995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
335 Ranch Way, Lawrence, KS 66047 - 3 BR 1.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Special Offer: $200 Free Rent and 1/2 off Deposit 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath located close to Clinton Pkwy and Wakarusa. Central Air, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer included. New stainless steel appliances and Pergo Flooring. Nice quiet community. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3618369 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 Ranch Way have any available units?
2335 Ranch Way has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 Ranch Way have?
Some of 2335 Ranch Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 Ranch Way currently offering any rent specials?
2335 Ranch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 Ranch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 Ranch Way is pet friendly.
Does 2335 Ranch Way offer parking?
No, 2335 Ranch Way does not offer parking.
Does 2335 Ranch Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 Ranch Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 Ranch Way have a pool?
No, 2335 Ranch Way does not have a pool.
Does 2335 Ranch Way have accessible units?
No, 2335 Ranch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 Ranch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 Ranch Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2335 Ranch Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alvadora Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street
Lawrence, KS 66047
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Bauer Farms
4541 Bauer Farm Drive
Lawrence, KS 66049
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
Aberdeen Apartments
2300 Wakarusa Dr
Lawrence, KS 66047
Village1
2411 Louisiana St
Lawrence, KS 66046

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
Sunset Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity