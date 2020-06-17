All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2325 Surrey Dr

2325 Surrey Drive · (913) 839-2953
Location

2325 Surrey Drive, Lawrence, KS 66046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2325 Surrey Dr · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! Gorgeous Like-New Lawrence Duplex-Showings Begin in JUNE! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!!
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740331?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom half duplex in Lawrence, KS conveniently located on 23rd st with easy access to K-10. Beautiful tile and laminate flooring on the main level for low maintenance living! Everything about this home is lovely and quality.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5779765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Surrey Dr have any available units?
2325 Surrey Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
Is 2325 Surrey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Surrey Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Surrey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 Surrey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2325 Surrey Dr does offer parking.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Surrey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr have a pool?
No, 2325 Surrey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr have accessible units?
No, 2325 Surrey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Surrey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Surrey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Surrey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
