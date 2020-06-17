All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

1339 Tennessee Street - 3

1339 Tennessee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Tennessee Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
**Virtual Tour Available**
Two level apartment in vintage downtown home.
Located in a lively neighborhood, just blocks from KU campus and downtown.
Private off street parking.
Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have any available units?
1339 Tennessee Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
Is 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Tennessee Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1339 Tennessee Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
