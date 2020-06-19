All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 1224 Tennessee Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, KS
/
1224 Tennessee Street - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1224 Tennessee Street - 1

1224 Tennessee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Oread
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1224 Tennessee Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**Come check out this comfortable 1 bedroom apartment just a short walk away from campus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have any available units?
1224 Tennessee Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, KS.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
Is 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Tennessee Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Applecroft Apartments
1735 W 19th St
Lawrence, KS 66046
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street
Lawrence, KS 66044
August Place
2310 W 26th St
Lawrence, KS 66047
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St
Lawrence, KS 66049
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St
Lawrence, KS 66047
Ten Ten Lofts
10 W 10th St
Lawrence, KS 66044
Village1
2411 Louisiana St
Lawrence, KS 66046

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oread
East Lawrence

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City