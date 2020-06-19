Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 1
1224 Tennessee Street - 1
1224 Tennessee Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1224 Tennessee Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
** VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE**Come check out this comfortable 1 bedroom apartment just a short walk away from campus!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have any available units?
1224 Tennessee Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, KS
.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lawrence Rent Report
.
Is 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Tennessee Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1224 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
