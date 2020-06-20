All apartments in Lawrence
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

1130 W. 11th St. - B6

1130 Fambrough Drive · (816) 621-2200
Location

1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students. These 2-bedroom units were designed to be much larger than most everything on the market but you do not need to move to the edge of town to enjoy it! We also offer units with up to two private balconies (rental rates vary accordingly) so you can enjoy fresh air while you study, lounge or just seek a bit of sun.

This unit has 2 PRIVATE BALCONIES! Inquire quickly to reserve for the Fall of 2020.
This charming property has just undergone a comprehensive renovation! Brand new finishes, a washer and dryer in-unit and off-street parking is now available at one of the most convenient locations in Lawrence!
-
The Jayhawk Apartments are positioned in the heart of KU's campus, across the street from historic Memorial Stadium, and a few blocks west of vibrant, downtown Lawrence. Everything a student could want is within a short walk, and the view cannot be beat.
-
Please inquire right away as this property is filling up. We will follow up with answers to any questions you may have and a link to our online application. Securing your new home for Fall of 2020 is just a few clicks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have any available units?
1130 W. 11th St. - B6 has a unit available for $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have?
Some of 1130 W. 11th St. - B6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 W. 11th St. - B6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 pet-friendly?
No, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 offer parking?
Yes, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 does offer parking.
Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have a pool?
No, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have accessible units?
No, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 W. 11th St. - B6 has units with dishwashers.
