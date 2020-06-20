1130 W. 11th St. - B6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students. These 2-bedroom units were designed to be much larger than most everything on the market but you do not need to move to the edge of town to enjoy it! We also offer units with up to two private balconies (rental rates vary accordingly) so you can enjoy fresh air while you study, lounge or just seek a bit of sun.



This unit has 2 PRIVATE BALCONIES! Inquire quickly to reserve for the Fall of 2020.

This charming property has just undergone a comprehensive renovation! Brand new finishes, a washer and dryer in-unit and off-street parking is now available at one of the most convenient locations in Lawrence!

The Jayhawk Apartments are positioned in the heart of KU's campus, across the street from historic Memorial Stadium, and a few blocks west of vibrant, downtown Lawrence. Everything a student could want is within a short walk, and the view cannot be beat.

Please inquire right away as this property is filling up. We will follow up with answers to any questions you may have and a link to our online application. Securing your new home for Fall of 2020 is just a few clicks away!