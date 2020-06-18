All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

1030 Missouri Street - A1

1030 Missouri Street · (816) 621-2200
Location

1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Oread

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students. These 2-bedroom units are much larger than most everything on the market but you do not need to move to the edge of town to enjoy it! We also offer units with up to two private balconies (rental rates varies accordingly) so you can enjoy fresh air while you study, lounge or just seek a bit of sun.
This charming property has just undergone a comprehensive renovation! Brand new finishes, a washer and dryer in-unit and off-street parking is now available at one of the most convenient locations in Lawrence!
-
The Jayhawk Apartments are positioned in the heart of KU's campus, across the street from historic Memorial Stadium, and a few blocks west of vibrant, downtown Lawrence. Everything a student could want is within a short walk, and the view cannot be beat.
-
Please inquire right away as this property is filling up. We will follow up with answers to any questions you may have and a link to our online application. Securing your new home for Fall of 2020 is just a few clicks away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have any available units?
1030 Missouri Street - A1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawrence, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawrence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have?
Some of 1030 Missouri Street - A1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Missouri Street - A1 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Missouri Street - A1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Missouri Street - A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 does offer parking.
Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have a pool?
No, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have accessible units?
No, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Missouri Street - A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Missouri Street - A1 has units with dishwashers.
