Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

***VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE ON REQUEST*** Cozy one bedroom one bath unit, in charming eight unit building, in the heart of downtown. This is a unique opportunity, as these units rarely turn over. Plenty of space, open floor plan, in building complimentary washer and dryer, off street lot, and great neighbors.



Call, text or email to set up a viewing. This apartment will go quick.