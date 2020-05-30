All apartments in Lansing
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

440 Santa Fe #28

440 East Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 East Santa Fe Drive, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have any available units?
440 Santa Fe #28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
What amenities does 440 Santa Fe #28 have?
Some of 440 Santa Fe #28's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Santa Fe #28 currently offering any rent specials?
440 Santa Fe #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Santa Fe #28 pet-friendly?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 offer parking?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not offer parking.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have a pool?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not have a pool.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have accessible units?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Santa Fe #28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 Santa Fe #28 has units with air conditioning.

