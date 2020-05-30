Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lansing
Home
/
Lansing, KS
/
440 Santa Fe #28
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
440 Santa Fe #28
440 East Santa Fe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
440 East Santa Fe Drive, Lansing, KS 66043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have any available units?
440 Santa Fe #28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansing, KS
.
What amenities does 440 Santa Fe #28 have?
Some of 440 Santa Fe #28's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 440 Santa Fe #28 currently offering any rent specials?
440 Santa Fe #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Santa Fe #28 pet-friendly?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lansing
.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 offer parking?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not offer parking.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have a pool?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not have a pool.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have accessible units?
No, 440 Santa Fe #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Santa Fe #28 has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Santa Fe #28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 440 Santa Fe #28 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
