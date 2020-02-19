All apartments in Lansing
327 Fawn Valley Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:08 PM

327 Fawn Valley Court

327 Fawn Valley St · No Longer Available
Location

327 Fawn Valley St, Lansing, KS 66043

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have any available units?
327 Fawn Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, KS.
Is 327 Fawn Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
327 Fawn Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Fawn Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Fawn Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court offer parking?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have a pool?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not have a pool.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Fawn Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Fawn Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

