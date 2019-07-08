Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lansing
Find more places like 105 South 3rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lansing, KS
/
105 South 3rd Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 South 3rd Street
105 South 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 South 3rd Street, Lansing, KS 66043
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bdrm, 1 bath with w/d hookups, deck, carport and a shed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 South 3rd Street have any available units?
105 South 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lansing, KS
.
What amenities does 105 South 3rd Street have?
Some of 105 South 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 South 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 South 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 South 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 South 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 South 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 South 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 105 South 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 South 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 South 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 105 South 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 South 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 105 South 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 South 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 South 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 South 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 South 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Platte City, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Roeland Park, KS
North Kansas City, MO
Liberty, MO
Gardner, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Kearney, MO
Belton, MO
Raymore, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City