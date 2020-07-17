All apartments in Langdon
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

19 N Plum St A

19 North Plum Street · (727) 291-8088
Location

19 North Plum Street, Langdon, KS 67583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$639

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$639 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 312814

19 N Plum Street, Langdon, KS 67583
4 beds 2 bath 2100 sq ft Lot size 10,280 Sq feet , with 2 car detached garage

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
No Banks, No Credit.
Low Down Payment of $2,000
$639.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance. (Less than local rents.)
Sale Price $59,995

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/19-n-plum-st-langdon-ks-unit-a/312814
Property Id 312814

(RLNE5955182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

