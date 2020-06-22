Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kirwin
Find more places like 89 S 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kirwin, KS
/
89 S 1st St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
89 S 1st St
89 South 1st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
89 South 1st Street, Kirwin, KS 67644
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
message testing - Property Id: 172902
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172902
Property Id 172902
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 89 S 1st St have any available units?
89 S 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kirwin, KS
.
Is 89 S 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
89 S 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 S 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 89 S 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kirwin
.
Does 89 S 1st St offer parking?
No, 89 S 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 89 S 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 S 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 S 1st St have a pool?
No, 89 S 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 89 S 1st St have accessible units?
No, 89 S 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 89 S 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 S 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 S 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 S 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings