Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool gym on-site laundry basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub playground racquetball court sauna tennis court volleyball court

A breathtaking view in all directions is just the beginning! Sun River Apartments is located conveniently in the center of the Salt Lake valley and offers everything you are looking for in an apartment home. Let our team of management and maintenance professionals provide you with a quality apartment home for the best value around. Call now for an appointment!