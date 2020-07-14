Malvern Hill

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $100 for studio, $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 for 1 cat, $250 for 2 cats
fee: $150 for 1 cat, $250 for 2 cats
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $75 per month.