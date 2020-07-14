All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Malvern Hill

Open Now until 5:30pm
3942 Adams Street #1 · (913) 728-5463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3932-14 · Avail. Sep 15

$647

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Unit 2311-03 · Avail. now

$903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malvern Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed. Residents are able to enjoy quality restaurants, shopping and entertainment. We are conveniently located just a block away from University Medical Center and the Metro bus line. The great location, controlled gated access, and an outdoor pool are just a few of the amenities our residents enjoy. Come and tour our photo gallery or call us for a personal tour, and let us show you how to make Malvern Hill your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 per married couple
Deposit: $100 for studio, $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 for 1 cat, $250 for 2 cats
fee: $150 for 1 cat, $250 for 2 cats
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $75 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Malvern Hill have any available units?
Malvern Hill has 2 units available starting at $647 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does Malvern Hill have?
Some of Malvern Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malvern Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Malvern Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Malvern Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Malvern Hill is pet friendly.
Does Malvern Hill offer parking?
Yes, Malvern Hill offers parking.
Does Malvern Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Malvern Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Malvern Hill have a pool?
Yes, Malvern Hill has a pool.
Does Malvern Hill have accessible units?
No, Malvern Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Malvern Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malvern Hill has units with dishwashers.
