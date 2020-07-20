900 South 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love this charming apartment home with off street parking. Great location within minutes of Kansas Speedway & Legends shopping. Features living room, dining room combination, nice kitchen & flat top stove, 2 nice size bedrooms plus bath. On Site coin operated laundry plus the Owner pays water, trash, and takes care of yard & snow removal. ALL ELECTRIC unit means that is only utility you pay as Renter (no gas bill)!



Directions: From I-635, W on Metropolitan, N on 55th Street on W side.



Call Now to schedule your viewing!

913-894-5133 x 4

group@KcHomeValu.com



Property Management Kansas City



County: Wyandotte

Subdivision: Shawnee Village

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Style: Apartment Home

Year built: 1989

Sq ft per county: 650

Laundry location: On site, coin operated

Garage: none

Basement: none

Yard: Large

Heating: Electric

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.