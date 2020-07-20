900 South 55th Street

Amenities
You will love this charming apartment home with off street parking. Great location within minutes of Kansas Speedway & Legends shopping. Features living room, dining room combination, nice kitchen & flat top stove, 2 nice size bedrooms plus bath. On Site coin operated laundry plus the Owner pays water, trash, and takes care of yard & snow removal. ALL ELECTRIC unit means that is only utility you pay as Renter (no gas bill)!
Directions: From I-635, W on Metropolitan, N on 55th Street on W side.
County: Wyandotte
Subdivision: Shawnee Village
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Style: Apartment Home
Year built: 1989
Sq ft per county: 650
Laundry location: On site, coin operated
Garage: none
Basement: none
Yard: Large
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.
