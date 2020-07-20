All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 900 South 55th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
900 South 55th Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

900 South 55th Street

900 South 55th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 South 55th Street, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love this charming apartment home with off street parking. Great location within minutes of Kansas Speedway & Legends shopping. Features living room, dining room combination, nice kitchen & flat top stove, 2 nice size bedrooms plus bath. On Site coin operated laundry plus the Owner pays water, trash, and takes care of yard & snow removal. ALL ELECTRIC unit means that is only utility you pay as Renter (no gas bill)!

Directions: From I-635, W on Metropolitan, N on 55th Street on W side.

Call Now to schedule your viewing!
913-894-5133 x 4
group@KcHomeValu.com

Property Management Kansas City

County: Wyandotte
Subdivision: Shawnee Village
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Style: Apartment Home
Year built: 1989
Sq ft per county: 650
Laundry location: On site, coin operated
Garage: none
Basement: none
Yard: Large
Heating: Electric
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 South 55th Street have any available units?
900 South 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 South 55th Street have?
Some of 900 South 55th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 South 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
900 South 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 South 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 South 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 900 South 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 900 South 55th Street offers parking.
Does 900 South 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 South 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 South 55th Street have a pool?
No, 900 South 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 900 South 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 900 South 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 900 South 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 South 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City