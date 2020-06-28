9 North Boeke Street, Kansas City, KS 66101 Riverview
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated large 1 bed 1 bath duplex approximately 864 square feet. Both upper and lower units are available. There is a shared 1 car garage and on street parking. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 North Boeke Street have any available units?
9 North Boeke Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.