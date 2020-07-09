All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8209 Tauromee

8209 Tauromee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8209 Tauromee Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/674248d011 ----
You will fall in love with this cozy 3 Bed / 1 Bath home.

There is a washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove oven top, and dish washer all ready to use at your convenience!

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $545.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 995.00
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12, 18 or 24 month
Subdivision: N/A
Nearest Cross Street: Tauromee Ave/N 82nd Terrace
Square Footage: 1225
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 8209
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Cats Ok
Dryer
Filter Easy Program
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 Tauromee have any available units?
8209 Tauromee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 Tauromee have?
Some of 8209 Tauromee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 Tauromee currently offering any rent specials?
8209 Tauromee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 Tauromee pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 Tauromee is pet friendly.
Does 8209 Tauromee offer parking?
Yes, 8209 Tauromee offers parking.
Does 8209 Tauromee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8209 Tauromee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 Tauromee have a pool?
No, 8209 Tauromee does not have a pool.
Does 8209 Tauromee have accessible units?
No, 8209 Tauromee does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 Tauromee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8209 Tauromee has units with dishwashers.

