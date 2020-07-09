8209 Tauromee

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage courtyard

Unit Amenities: dishwasher, in unit laundry, oven, patio / balcony, range, refrigerator
Property Amenities: courtyard, parking, garage, pet friendly (cats and dogs allowed)

You will fall in love with this cozy 3 Bed / 1 Bath home.



There is a washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove oven top, and dish washer all ready to use at your convenience!



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $545.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 995.00

Parking: 1 Car Garage

Lease Length: 12, 18 or 24 month

Subdivision: N/A

Nearest Cross Street: Tauromee Ave/N 82nd Terrace

Square Footage: 1225

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1

House Number: 8209

Bathroom: 1

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



