8209 Tauromee

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/674248d011 ----
You will fall in love with this cozy 3 Bed / 1 Bath home.
There is a washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove oven top, and dish washer all ready to use at your convenience!
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
homeriverkansascity.com
*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $995.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $545.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 995.00
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12, 18 or 24 month
Subdivision: N/A
Nearest Cross Street: Tauromee Ave/N 82nd Terrace
Square Footage: 1225
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 8209
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size limited(additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none
Cats Ok
Dryer
Filter Easy Program
Washer