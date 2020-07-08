All apartments in Kansas City
730 Everett
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

730 Everett

730 Everett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 Everett Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101
Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4855975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Everett have any available units?
730 Everett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 730 Everett currently offering any rent specials?
730 Everett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Everett pet-friendly?
No, 730 Everett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 730 Everett offer parking?
No, 730 Everett does not offer parking.
Does 730 Everett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Everett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Everett have a pool?
No, 730 Everett does not have a pool.
Does 730 Everett have accessible units?
No, 730 Everett does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Everett have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Everett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Everett have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Everett does not have units with air conditioning.

