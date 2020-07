Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Off State Ave behind the Home Rooms furniture store, this townhome has been recently renovated and ready for move in.



Main level living room, eat in kitchen, all kitchen appliances included. Convenient half bath too.



Upstairs are two large bedrooms, to share the hallbathroom.



Unfinished basement for storage, W/D hookups.



Deck off back with parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.