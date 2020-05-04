All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

701 N. 6th St

701 N 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

701 N 6th St, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom studio in KCK! *HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT* - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE2348906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 N. 6th St have any available units?
701 N. 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 701 N. 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
701 N. 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 N. 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 N. 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 701 N. 6th St offer parking?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 701 N. 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 N. 6th St have a pool?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 701 N. 6th St have accessible units?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 701 N. 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 N. 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 N. 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.
