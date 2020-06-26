All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

6400 Rowland Ave

6400 Rowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Rowland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Charming House in KCK!!-Get on the waiting list-Available in July!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/916905?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Newly painted walls and baseboards. Screened-in porch area, located in the front of the house. Brand new flat-top stove/oven range. Tile kitchen flooring. Vast wooden cabinet space. Ceiling fan in living room area. Carpeted bedrooms, complete with single closets. Large fenced backyard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4943051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Rowland Ave have any available units?
6400 Rowland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Rowland Ave have?
Some of 6400 Rowland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Rowland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Rowland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Rowland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Rowland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Rowland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Rowland Ave offers parking.
Does 6400 Rowland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Rowland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Rowland Ave have a pool?
No, 6400 Rowland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Rowland Ave have accessible units?
No, 6400 Rowland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Rowland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Rowland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
