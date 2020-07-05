All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
6215 Lathrop Avenue
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

6215 Lathrop Avenue

6215 Lathrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6215 Lathrop Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6215 Lathrop Ave - 6215 Lathrop Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath ranch styled home is located closely to many major highways!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5182685)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have any available units?
6215 Lathrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have?
Some of 6215 Lathrop Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Lathrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Lathrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Lathrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Lathrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue offer parking?
No, 6215 Lathrop Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Lathrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 6215 Lathrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6215 Lathrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Lathrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Lathrop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

