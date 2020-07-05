6215 Lathrop Avenue

Amenities

6215 Lathrop Ave - 6215 Lathrop Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath ranch styled home is located closely to many major highways!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Dishwasher

-W/D connections

-Fenced yard



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE5182685)