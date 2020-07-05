6215 Lathrop Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104 Bethel Welborn
6215 Lathrop Ave - 6215 Lathrop Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath ranch styled home is located closely to many major highways!
-3 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Dishwasher -W/D connections -Fenced yard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $850.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee $200.00 for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE5182685)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
