Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

6122 Sloan Ave

6122 Sloan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6122 Sloan Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, large yard and off-street parking. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community's Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Sloan Ave have any available units?
6122 Sloan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6122 Sloan Ave have?
Some of 6122 Sloan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Sloan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Sloan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Sloan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6122 Sloan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6122 Sloan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Sloan Ave offers parking.
Does 6122 Sloan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Sloan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Sloan Ave have a pool?
No, 6122 Sloan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Sloan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6122 Sloan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Sloan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6122 Sloan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

