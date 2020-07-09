6122 Sloan Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/122fdaf09d ---- Charming completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups, large yard and off-street parking. Pet Deposit $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups