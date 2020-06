Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom ranch home!!! No credit app fee!!! - This three bedroom ranch home features new carpet, a large living room, a large eat in kitchen and a one car garage. The home has central heat and air and washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly. No basement. Don't miss this beautiful one level home.

NO section 8.

One person must make 3X the monthly rent to qualify.

$25 application fee per adult over 18.



