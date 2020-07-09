All apartments in Kansas City
5908 Edith Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

5908 Edith Avenue

5908 Edith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Edith Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5908 Edith Ave - 5908 Edith Ave is a spacious 3 bed 1 bath home that is close to Hwy 635!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Finished attic
-Unfinished basement
-Backyard deck
-Fenced yard
-Shed

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$895.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$895.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3239630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Edith Avenue have any available units?
5908 Edith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Edith Avenue have?
Some of 5908 Edith Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Edith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Edith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Edith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5908 Edith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5908 Edith Avenue offer parking?
No, 5908 Edith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5908 Edith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Edith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Edith Avenue have a pool?
No, 5908 Edith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5908 Edith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5908 Edith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Edith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5908 Edith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

