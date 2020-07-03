All apartments in Kansas City
5014 Vista Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

5014 Vista Street

5014 Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Vista Street, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
5014 Vista Street Available 05/18/20 5014 Vista St (VIRTUAL TOUR)! - 5014 Vista St is a 2 bed 1 bath home that is conveniently close to Hwy 635!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns please contact Christina at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$750.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$750.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE5687155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Vista Street have any available units?
5014 Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Vista Street have?
Some of 5014 Vista Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5014 Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 5014 Vista Street offer parking?
No, 5014 Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Vista Street have a pool?
No, 5014 Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 5014 Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.

