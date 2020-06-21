All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

5008 Forest Avenue

5008 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5008 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66106
Turner

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This cozy 3 bedroom sits in a quiet neighborhood with off-street parking. This home features updated appliances, modern fixtures, and a fenced in backyard/privacy fence. You will be impressed when you see the size of the master bedroom! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Forest Avenue have any available units?
5008 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5008 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Forest Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Forest Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 5008 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5008 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
