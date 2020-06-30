5000 Kimball Avenue

Amenities

5000 Kimball Ave (MOVE-IN READY)! - 5000 Kimball Ave is a cozy 3 bed 1 bath home in located in KCK!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D Connection

-New ceiling fans

-Eat-in kitchen

-Carpet throughout

-Wood floors in kitchen

-Basement

-1-car attached garage

-Large backyard



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$875.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$875.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes

-Income of 3x one month's rent



