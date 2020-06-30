5000 Kimball Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104 Bethel Welborn
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5000 Kimball Ave (MOVE-IN READY)! - 5000 Kimball Ave is a cozy 3 bed 1 bath home in located in KCK!
-3 bed -1 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D Connection -New ceiling fans -Eat-in kitchen -Carpet throughout -Wood floors in kitchen -Basement -1-car attached garage -Large backyard
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$875.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $875.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - No felonies for violent crimes -Income of 3x one month's rent
(RLNE2783584)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
