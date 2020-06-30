All apartments in Kansas City
5000 Kimball Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

5000 Kimball Avenue

5000 Kimball Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5000 Kimball Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5000 Kimball Ave (MOVE-IN READY)! - 5000 Kimball Ave is a cozy 3 bed 1 bath home in located in KCK!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D Connection
-New ceiling fans
-Eat-in kitchen
-Carpet throughout
-Wood floors in kitchen
-Basement
-1-car attached garage
-Large backyard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$875.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$875.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
-Income of 3x one month's rent

(RLNE2783584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

