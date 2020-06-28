All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

4941 Rowland Avenue

4941 Rowland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Rowland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
4941 Rowland Avenue Available 09/01/19 4941 Rowland Ave - 4941 Rowland Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to Parallel Parkway and Hwy 635!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Shed
-Patio
-1-car detached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$825.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$825.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee
$250.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4289063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Rowland Avenue have any available units?
4941 Rowland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Rowland Avenue have?
Some of 4941 Rowland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Rowland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Rowland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Rowland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Rowland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Rowland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Rowland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4941 Rowland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Rowland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Rowland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4941 Rowland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Rowland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4941 Rowland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Rowland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4941 Rowland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
