Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4918 Rowland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
4918 Rowland Ave
Last updated March 17 2019 at 7:33 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4918 Rowland Ave
4918 Rowland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4918 Rowland Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Bethel Welborn
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Ranch style Home, with basement, HUGE detached garage, nice deck out back, remodeled, hardwood floors, new tile
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Rowland Ave have any available units?
4918 Rowland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, KS
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4918 Rowland Ave have?
Some of 4918 Rowland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4918 Rowland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Rowland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Rowland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Rowland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4918 Rowland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Rowland Ave offers parking.
Does 4918 Rowland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Rowland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Rowland Ave have a pool?
No, 4918 Rowland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Rowland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4918 Rowland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Rowland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 Rowland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Topeka, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rosedale
Apartments Near Colleges
Kansas City Kansas Community College
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City